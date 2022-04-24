Four deaths in coal mining accident in Zofiówka mine confirmed

Doctors have confirmed the death of four miners whose bodies were found after a tremor shook the Zofiówka coal mine, in southern Poland, in the early hours on Saturday, the owner of the coal mine reported on Saturday night.

Incidents in Pniówek and Zofiówka mines will be examined: Polish PM

The tremor, accompanied by a methane discharge, hit the mine at 3:40 a.m., some 900 metres underground, forcing dozens of workers to flee the mine. Ten miners, however, were unaccounted for.

Representatives of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa (JSW mining conglomerate), which owns the mine, have reported that rescuers had reached four of the ten miners, but none of them have shown signs of life.

At around midnight, JSW reported on their website that a doctor at the rescue base had confirmed the first miner’s death. Later on Sunday, the deaths of another three miners were confirmed.

“The rescuers are continuing work related to restoring ventilation … in order to allow for the transport of the other miners, as well as to reach another six workers with whom contact has been lost,” informed JSW.

The company said 52 workers were in the area when the tremor hit and that 42 of them were able to leave the shaft on their own without injury. JSW representatives said they would provide more information on the progress of the rescue operation on Sunday morning.

