General elections underway in Slovenia

Slovenians head to the polls in Ljubljana on Sunday, April 24. A close race is likely to involve Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and the Freedom Movement party.

Incumbent conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa from the centre-right SDS faces a close election against the leader of the environmentalist Freedom Movement party, Robert Golob. Jansa’s campaign was focused on promises to improve the economy and provide energy security in Slovenia. He has a history of clashing with Brussels over media freedom and opponents accuse him of undermining democratic standards.

His main opponent, the environmentalist Freedom Movement, wants more investment in renewable energy and more transparency in state institutions. The Freedom Movement backs EU sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, but accuses Jansa of seeking to exploit the war for his own political benefit – a charge that Jansa dismisses.

A poll published by the Ninamedia polling agency on Friday put the Freedom Movement on 27.7 pct and Jansa’s SDS on 24 pct.

Whoever wins will have to secure coalition partners to form a new government. The two main left-leaning parties have ruled out serving in a coalition led by the SDS.