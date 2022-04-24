Polish presidential couple extends Orthodox Easter wishes

On Orthodox Easter Sunday, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda addressed the faithful of the Eastern Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church and other Eastern Churches, wishing them peace and calm, new hope and spiritual rebirth.

“This year’s festivities are overshadowed by the dramatic events across our eastern border. Many of you are hosting refugees who fled from war-torn Ukraine,” said President Duda in a broadcast published on the website of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland. “We all want a just and lasting peace for the country which 1,034 years ago was baptised in a Byzantine rite, along with its ruler, Saint Vladimir I,” he added.

First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda thanked those who welcomed refugees with open hearts. “This solidarity and kindness are an important testimony to faith and humanity,” she stressed.

“We believe the beautiful Eastern Orthodox liturgy and the Easter traditions cultivated for generations will strengthen your families and parishes. May the end of Lent bring you the opportunity for celebrating among loved ones, friends and neighbours,” said the First Lady.