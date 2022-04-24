Poland to facilitate trade between Ukraine and other countries

We have signed a memorandum on Poland’s and Ukraine’s cooperation concerning, among other things, the export of Ukrainian goods to all other countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kraków, southern Poland.

“Ukraine … is one of the main exporters of grain, but export requires means of transport. For this very reason – to export grain to the rest of the world … today we have signed a memorandum, generally devoted to our cooperation regarding export and import,” stated Morawiecki. He also said that the cooperation would be advantageous to both Polish and Ukrainian firms. “We wish to build our economic future together,” he added.

Poland supports Ukraine in a time of war and will do so in a time of reconstruction as well. At a meeting with Denys Shmyhal we signed an agreement thanks to which Poland will help facilitate trade between Ukraine and the rest of the world. Polish companies will help with the reconstruction effort.



Morawiecki and Shmyhal agreed that the sanctions presently imposed on Russia were ineffective. “We need new sanctions, which will really tighten the belt on the Russian economy and make it impossible for Moscow to continue financing the war. We call on the whole free world to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal as quickly as possible,” Morawiecki said on social media, commenting on the Saturday meeting with Shmyhal.

Met with a great friend of Ukraine PM of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. Discussed recovery from the impact of russian aggression. Signed memorandum and agreed to strengthen cooperation in railway sphere. Grateful to Poland for incredible support and assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians.

