First voters cast their ballots for second round of French elections

The French began voting on Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake.

The centrist, former merchant banker Macron, 44, is a staunch supporter of the European Union and the kind of internationalism that has in recent years suffered setbacks from events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as US president. He was also the winner in the same matchup five years ago, and has warned of “civil war” if Le Pen – whose policies include a ban on wearing Muslim headscarves in public. He has called on democrats of all stripes to back him against the far-right.

Le Pen, 53, has focused her campaign on the rising cost of living in the world’s seventh-largest economy, which many French say has worsened with the surge in global energy prices. She has also zeroed in on Macron’s abrasive leadership style, which she says shows an elitist contempt for ordinary people. Her policies include giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe’s rules on cross-border travel. If she wins, radical changes to France’s domestic and international policies would be expected.

Whoever wins, the first major challenge will be to win parliamentary elections in June to secure a workable majority to implement their programmes.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (06:00 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (18:00 GMT). Initial projections by pollsters are expected as soon as polls close.

Whatever the result, Mr Macron will address voters on Sunday evening from a stage at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.