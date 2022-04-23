Turkish airspace closed to planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria

Turkey has closed its airspace to military and civilian planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday, as cited by the country’s state broadcaster TRT.

Cavusoglu was quoted as saying to reporters on a plane en route to Uruguay that Turkey had given Russia permission to use Turkish air space for three month period until April, and then the flights stopped.

NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate in the war between them. According to Cavusoglu, talks were continuing between Russia and Ukraine and the sides were working towards a draft joint declaration.

He said if progress was made in negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had agreed that a meeting could be held in Turkey.