Incidents in Pniówek and Zofiówka mines will be examined: Polish PM

The situation in the Pniówek and Zofiówka coal mines, along with all the procedures involved, will be thoroughly investigated, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during an afternoon briefing on Saturday, in the southern town of Jastrzębie-Zdrój, where a tremor shook the Zofiówka mine in the early hours of the same day.

Huge cave-in at Zofiówka mine in south-west Poland

Rescuers have reached four out of ten missing miners, following a tremor and an outflow of methane at the Zofiówka coal mine. The four workers show no signs of life, Edward Paździorko, deputy director of JSW, told the press after the briefing, after informing the families of the victims. The four miners will be transported to the base with a doctor on site.

The incident in Zofiówka comes just days after another mining catastrophe – on Wednesday, methane explosions at the Pniówek coal mine in the nearby town of Pawłowice have claimed the lives of five people – four of them died in the mine and one at the hospital. Six other victims are in hospital in severe condition, and the search for the remaining seven miners continues. Both coal mines are owned by JSW mining company (Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa).

“We are doing everything we can to reach the miners,” stressed Prime Minister Morawiecki during a briefing in front of the Zofiówka coal mine. “We remain hopeful that the rescuers will find their colleagues alive.” Deputy Director of Technical and Operational Matters at the JSW coal mine said that the rescue operation was being conducted by twelve teams, including three working in the field.

Morawiecki said that an investigation led by top specialists would determine whether the incidents were caused by a natural disaster or if human errors were involved.

He also reiterated that the Polish state would not leave the families of the victims of the Pniówek catastrophe on their own, assuring they would be provided with adequate and continuous financial support.

Piotr Pyzik, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of State Assets, said that the incidents in both coal mines would be investigated by a special committee of the State Mining Authority, which would prepare detailed reports on the matter. The committee will analyse, among other things, the causes and the course of the events, the area affected by the accident, and the assessment of the rescue operation.

The Gliwice Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into a possible unintentional endangerment of life and health, as well as an exposure of employees to immediate danger of loss of life or a serious detriment to health, connected to the methane explosions at the Pniówek coal mine.