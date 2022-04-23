Analysis: Merkel, Macron, Tusk – how European politicians supported Putin

Looking back at the past decade-and-a-half, we can see, with the benefit of hindsight, how the current aggression of Russia against Ukraine came to pass.

Gerhard Schröder

In between the two long stretches of CDU rule (occasionally in coalition governments with the social democrats or the FDP liberals), there were several years during which Gerhard Schröder (SPD – Social Democratic Party) was the chancellor. And in the final weeks of Schröder’s chancellorship, he signed a deal for the establishment of the first Nord Stream pipeline. He then took senior positions at Nord Stream and Rosneft.

Just weeks before the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine he echoed Russia’s rhetoric by saying on his podcast that Moscow had no interest in attacking Ukraine and felt alarmed by the accumulation of Nato troops in Eastern Europe.

“Nato has not exactly been very restrained with exercises in the Baltic or Poland,” he said. “Naturally, that has effects on Russia’s thinking and threat assessment.

“I hope the sabre-rattling in Ukraine will be called off, because the things I’m hearing from there, including finger-pointing at Germany because of its sensible refusal to export weapons — that really takes the biscuit.”

Also in February 2022, he was nominated to join the board of directors at Gazprom.

Talk about bad timing…

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel (CDU – Christian Democratic Union) has undoubtedly had a huge impact on the German and European political landscape, having served as the Chancellor of Germany for 16 years. The only person to serve longer than her was her fellow party member and mentor, Helmut Kohl, and he only served two weeks longer than her.

But over the years of her chancellorship, Angela Merkel has not shut down the Nord Stream project. Under her cabinet, Germany has signed yet another deal, for yet another pipeline, Nord Stream 2. Even though, a number of times, leaders of such countries as Poland and Ukraine warned her, that the project is intended to apply pressure on them by circumventing them as transit countries and denying them access to energy resources.

But German industry is extremely hungry for Russian natural gas. And Merkel’s cabinet would attempt to peddle a narrative according to which the pipelines would INCREASE the energy security of the region, since Germany would be able to resell Russian gas to them.

But all this should not come as a surprise to anyone. Chancellor Merkl’s government has practically from the start made it clear that it does not intend to abandon the German policy of relying on cheap energy resources from Russia. At a 2007 meeting with Putin in Sochi, during her first term as Chancellor, she said “that Russia, when it was still the Soviet Union, was a very reliable supplier of energy resources for decades, and we would like this to continue.” Merkel explicitly stated that she thought that for the next “10–15 years, there is a clear situation of strategic dependence, but in the positive sense of the term, and the EU and Russia can both benefit from this situation.”

Perhaps Ms Merkel thought that by making Russia reliant on German money paid for natural gas, it is somehow possible to control Russia or at least prevent it from leading an imperialist policy. But this conviction soon fired back. Russia invaded Georgia the next year, and now, 15 years later, Germany is still dependent on Russian energy resources; and unwilling, or perhaps entirely unable to give them up now, after years of increasing their imports. The Kremlin realises this very well, and possibly realised it back in 2007.

To be fair to her, Angela Merkel did say in March 2014 that “Germany will never accept the annexation of Crimea”. But the lack of acceptance for the illegal annexation of the southern Ukrainian peninsula did not translate from words to deeds. Germany continued to make business deals with Russia. The decision to construct Nord Stream 2 was made just one year after the “unacceptable” annexation of Crimea.

It seems that nothing Russia would do could serve as a wake-up call for Ms Merkel. Speaking in 2015, while she did concede that “Russia has not made further progress in the past few years toward adopting many of the ideas that we share in the G7,” she still hoped that Russia can be worked with to help provide for global security in what she termed “NATO-Russia partnership”.

“We have the Normandy format for resolving the Ukraine crisis,” she said. The Normandy format has clearly failed. She also said that “Russia will and must also be included in efforts to resolve the Syrian civil war.” Russia was backing the authoritarian regime of Bashar al-Assad in the conflict, yet Merkel stressed that “it was only with the help of Russia that chemical weapons were removed from Syria,” and so “we will also be discussing how Russia can be included.”

Olaf Scholz

The current Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz (SPD) has found himself in quite a conundrum. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began less than three months into his chancellorship. But he can hardly criticise Merkel’s cabinet on its policy towards Russia.

Scholz served in it as the Minister of Finance and held the post of Deputy Chancellor in Merkel’s last cabinet.

The current government is formed by a “Traffic Lights Coalition” (red for SPD, yellow for the liberal FDP, and green for… The Greens). And Olaf Scholz’s Foreign Minister in the cabinet became the then co-leader of The Greens (in Germany, The Greens always make a point of electing two leaders, a woman and a man) Annalena Baerbock. Ms Baerbock has spoken up against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for some time before the election. Obviously, for The Greens, the concern with NS2 is its environmental impact and the continued reliance of German industry on fossil fuels. But she did also recognise the geostrategic implications of the pipeline circumventing Central in Eastern European countries.

Olaf Scholz and his party, in turn, had not protested.

Truly, keeping his own ministers in check must have been quite a toil for Mr Scholz, especially in a situation when interests of parties which may see eye-to-eye on some issues, but have radically different agenda’s on others.

In January, FM Baerbock also travelled to meet with her US counterpart, Antony Blinken, and the discussion about the threat posed by Russia was one of the topics of the talks. All that, while the head of the German government was seeking a “qualified new beginning” in relations with Russia, according to Bild. Chancellor Scholz’s approach seeking to reset the strained relations has met with criticism from people who understand Russia much better than he does, such as Garry Kasparov, former World chess champion turned Russian opposition activist, who Tweeted:

Restart, reset, engagement, dialogue, negotiations… They all come down to appeasement of a Putin dictatorship that has only become more hostile. Concessions to thugs and terrorists just encourage more aggression, as always. https://t.co/jFmtlZ0ozR

— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 3, 2022

Merely a week and a half before the war broke out, Chancellor Scholz still had hopes that the conflict could be avoided. “The diplomatic possibilities are far from being exhausted,” Scholz said back then. He also praised the apparent withdrawal of the Russian troops from the border with Ukraine, following yet another unannounced “military manoeuvres.”

“For Europeans, it is clear that lasting security cannot be achieved against Russia but only with Russia,” Chancellor Scholz told reporters during a press conference. In retrospect, it should be now painfully clear that if security in Europe is to be achieved, it has to happen in spite of Russia, not with its help.

Now that the war has started, the Chancellor and his top diplomat are of one mind at least on one thing, and that is that Germany should not supply Ukraine with weapons, ostensibly because of Germany’s troubled history with war.

But when it comes to that, the outcome of such attitude has probably been best summarised by Timothy Snyder, an American historian specialising in the history of Central and Eastern Europe and especially the toll that totalitarian regimes took on the people of the region, who described the outcome of such policy in such blunt terms:

For thirty years, Germans lectured Ukrainians about fascism. When fascism actually arrived, Germans funded it, and Ukrainians died fighting it.

— Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) April 20, 2022

Mr Snyder has written numerous books about the bloodied history of the countries wedged between Germany and Russia. He can most definitely write another historical opus about the events unfolding before our eyes, but for now, that Tweet offers a pretty decent summary of what German foreign policies in Central and Eastern Europe have brought about.

Even today, as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is about to enter its third month, the German government is reluctant to provide meaningful assistance. A few weeks ago, the German government was ridiculed for offering to send Ukraine 5,000 helmets. The Germans stepped up their game a bit and offered to provide Ukraine with assistance in the form of other equipment. But when Ukrainians presented them with a list of the necessary material, the Germans struck out any requested heavy military equipment from it, such as e.g. Leopard tanks.

What Chancellor Scholz offered instead, was that Germany will send to Ukraine its Soviet-era equipment, that the Federal Republic of Germany inherited from the People’s Army of the communist German Democratic Republic (East Germany) upon German re-unification.

The excuses for that were several, one of them being that it would diminish Germany’s own defensive capabilities. And that in spite of the fact that the German military industry is perfectly well capable of manufacturing enough equipment to provide for the defensive needs of Germany and more.

Many countries of the former Eastern Bloc have offered to send Ukraine their Warsaw-Pact-era equipment. The difference here is that in the case of countries such as Czechia or Poland, this equipment has been conserved to be serviceable until very recently, while their militaries were updating their weaponry to the modern western-manufactured arsenal. Whether post-Soviet equipment that would be sent by Germany is at all serviceable after spending over 30 years rotting away in warehouses is dubious at best.

Donald Tusk

The former Prime Minister of Poland and once-President of the European Council said in a recent interview given to the Polish weekly “Polityka”, that in Brussels, he had an opinion of a Russophobe, almost monomaniacally pre-occupied with Ukraine. But for those who have an attention span longer than the four-year electoral cycle, it is not exactly the way they may remember his behaviour or his policies towards Russia prior to the annexation of Crimea and invasion of the Donbas in 2014 (Mr Tusk was elected the President of the EC later that year).

Mr Tusk became the Prime Minister of Poland after the snap election in 2007. But Lech Kaczyński, who ran on the Law and Justice party ticket, remained the President of Poland. This led to a conflict between the offices of the PM, now Mr Tusk, and President Kaczyński.

Lech Kaczyński, as well as his twin brother Jarosław (who has served and continues to serve as the head of the Law and Justice party), have always remained wary of Russian imperial ambitions, seeking closer ties with the US as the largest NATO country and the best guarantor of Poland’s security. There were even plans to construct elements of a US-backed anti-missile shield in Poland to increase its defensive capabilities.

These plans were cancelled following the 2007 elections to avoid tensions with Russia. In effect, Poland now has to be constantly wary of the Iskander missiles, capable of carrying nuclear payloads, that Russia has deployed in the Kaliningrad region, an exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

During his first address as Prime Minister to the lower house of the Polish parliament, PM Tusk said that he wants to seek a detente in Polish-Russian relations. As he put it, “we want a dialogue with Russia, the way [Russia] is”. According to him, “the lack of dialogue serves neither Poland nor Russia. It is bad for the interests of both countries on the international arena,” adding that “the time for a change in the matter [of Polish-Russian relations] is now,” and that, according to him “signals from our eastern neighbour confirm that they are also maturing to reach that conclusion.”

Throughout most of his tenure as PM, the Tusk cabinet attempted to distance itself from the US and tie Poland closer to Brussels, including by maintaining good relations with Berlin. Berlin and the Merkel government have, as previously demonstrated, done their best to maintain good relations with Russia at any cost, and the then Polish government attempted to do the same.

When in 2008 Russian forces invaded the Caucasian country of Georgia, ostensibly to protect the people of the autonomous region of South Ossetia (which after Russian victory in the war was transformed into an internationally unrecognised breakaway republic under Russian protectorate – some of our observant readers may notice a pattern there…), President Kaczyński, along with the heads of state of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia visited the beleaguered Georgia and during a rally in the country’s capital of Tbilisi addressed the crowds with words that now seem prophetic:

“Today Georgia, tomorrow Ukraine, the day after tomorrow the Baltic states, and then, perhaps, the time will come for my country, Poland.”

The fact that the President was conducting his own foreign policy, independent of the Prime Minister, was not well received. PM Tusk and his cabinet have been trying to pursue a policy of rapprochement with the Kremlin, and President Kaczyński’s visit did not help in achieving that goal.

On April 10 2010, the aeroplane carrying President Kaczyński, the First Lady Maria Kaczyńska, and 94 other persons, including politicians from the entire political spectrum, crashed while approaching landing at the Smolensk military airport, during what was to be a visit to the Katyn Memorial, where thousands of Polish officers murdered by the Soviet NKVD are buried. There were no survivors.

The catastrophe immediately sparked accusations from Law and Justice politicians and supporters against the Kremlin, accusing Putin of orchestrating an assassination of the Polish President and his entourage. Several factors were of particular concern, e.g. aeroplane was of Soviet manufacture and as such, it was serviced in Russia. To exacerbate the matter the Polish government led by Donald Tusk relinquished the investigation to the Russian side, even though it could pursue an international investigation into the crash, which sparked accusations of at best gross negligence, and at worst collusion. The Russians refused to release the wreck of the aeroplane, leaving it to be exposed to the elements and eaten away by rust on the Smolensk airfield.

In an interview given on April 14 this year to Polish Radio Wnet, former US Secretary of Defence Chris Miller stated bluntly that the catastrophe was an assassination orchestrated by Putin.

But in Poland, the matter of who is responsible for the death of the President and the rest of the Polish delegation only fueled the polarisation of the political scene. PM Tusk, members of his cabinet including the Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and numerous politicians of the Civic Platform, dismissed the notion as conspiracy theories, and even mocked those who entertained the idea.

In terms of energy policy, the Tusk cabinet has also made concessions towards Russia, axing practically all projects that were intended to diversify the Polish natural gas supply. The construction of the Baltic Pipe, which was supposed to be used to bring in natural gas from Norway, was halted in 2009 and not restarted until 2017. The construction of a gas terminal in the northeastern port city of Świnoujście, which could be used to receive LNG brought via sea, was brought almost to a standstill, and not completed until December 2015. Nine years after it was proposed, and six years after the construction began

Moreover, there were plans to sign a long-term contract for the supply of Russian natural gas via the Yamal pipeline until 2037, and securing Russian transit rights through Poland for supplying Europe with natural gas until 2045.

Abandoning plans to diversify Polish natural gas supply, would put it entirely at the mercy of Russia in terms of energy resources. The Kremlin has frequently used its natural gas as a way to blackmail its neighbours, which becomes obvious when looking at the route of the Yamal pipeline.

The two existing strings of the Yamal gas pipeline. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Samuel Bailey

Since the pipeline splits into two branches in Belarus, whose dictator, Alyaksandr Lukashenka is Putin’s vassal, and one of the branches circumvents the territory of Poland, and the other the territory of Ukraine, each of the countries could at any time see its natural gas supply cut off entirely. The construction of Nord Stream and the abandonment of plans to diversify the Polish gas supply would put Poland and Ukraine entirely at Putin’s mercy.

If Mr Tusk did indeed have an opinion of a Russophobe among other European politicians in Brussels, then it really tells us more about the state of mind of those politicians. If Poland’s Deputy PM Jarosław Kaczyński, who continues to maintain that Putin had his brother murdered, or Mr Donald Tusk, who completely dismissed the idea, are both Russophobes, then perhaps “Russophobe” is simply another word Brussels politicians use for “a person from a country which had the misfortune to border Russia for centuries”.

Guy Verhofstadt

Guy Verhofstadt is a liberal Flemish-Belgian politician, former Belgian MP, minister and Prime Minister, and currently an MEP and the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe faction in the European Parliament, in which position he has served since 2009.

He is a strong advocate of a tighter European integration in the form of transforming the European Union into a federal entity, “The United States of Europe”, which is also the title of a book he published in 2005.

Back in 2002, following the shock of the 9/11 attacks, Mr Verhofstadt, who was then the Belgian PM, went even further. During a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, which was meant to bring the alliance and Russia closer in terms of co-operating on global security, he said that:

“This has been made possible only because Russian society has profoundly transformed itself during the past decade. The values of democracy, rule of law and free-market now constitute the basis of this society.“

Any gains in those terms that Russia had made since the fall of communism have obviously been erased during the past 20 years of Putin’s rule, and when it comes to global security, Russia has served as a destabilising factor. Not only when it invaded Georgia and now Ukraine, but also through its involvement in Mali and elsewhere.

Mr Verhofstadt is one of those European politicians who have visited Ukraine in recent weeks and was abhorred by the evidence of atrocities perpetrated in places such as Borodyanka by the Russian invasion troops. To his credit, for the last several years he has been highly critical of European politicians who maintain a relationship with Russian politicians connected to the Kremlin. Justly so.

The problem is that Mr Verhofstadt is linking anyone who disagrees with his liberal agenda, that is anyone who can be considered even remotely conservative, to Putin. For him, every conservative is just as bad as a dictator of a country that exercises practically full control of the media, imprisons or even murders political opponents, orders the invasion of neighbouring countries, and has his soldiers perpetrate genocide and other war crimes. Such a skewed perspective is not much different from accusing anyone with slightly different political views of being a re-incarnation of Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, etc.

And while it is true that several leaders of European conservative or right-wing movements have indeed fallen for the Kremlin peddled narrative portraying Putin’s regime as one standing up to the “rotten, liberal West”, even the current savage aggression perpetrated by Russia against Ukraine not quite making them rethink their attitude, some accusations are more hit-and-miss.

For example, Guy Verhofstadt has been an extremely vocal critic of the current Polish government. He was very critical of the “Warsaw Summit”, a conference of conservative and right- and centre-right-wing party leaders that occurred in Warsaw in December 2021, that was organised by the Polish ruling United Right coalition.

In a Tweet written in Polish, he referred to a very controversial comment made by Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party. Her comment dated extremely poorly over the past several months, that is quite clear. But when Mr. Verhofstadt writes that “Only Putin and zero Europe… Law and Justice brings Poland closer to their national nightmare… in the name of blind party ambitions!”

Tylko Putin i zero Europy…

PiS przybliża Polskę coraz bardziej do ich narodowego koszmaru… wszystko w imię ślepych ambicji partyjnych ! https://t.co/h3JOAUKDnj

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) December 6, 2021

Well… Ms Le Pen’s comments, as already said, dated extremely poorly. The Hungarian PM, Viktor Orbán, was also present at the summit, and his reluctance to give up cheap Russian crude oil and natural gas in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has met with harsh criticism from the Polish government, making the regional co-operation within the V4 group (made up of Poland, Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia) extremely hard.

But accusing the Polish conservatives of being Putin’s supporters? People that believe that the Kremlin is responsible for the death of a Polish president from their own party?

It seems that according to Mr Verhofstadt’s logic, the Polish government is some strange animal, in the vein of Schrödinger’s cat. It somehow manages to be anti-Russian and pro-Putin at the same time.

And of course, any chance to lambast conservatives is a good one… So Guy Verhofstadt throws muck at conservative and right-wing politicians, and hopes something will stick. But he should be more careful when using photos of European politicians being chummy with Putin, because there are many European politicians that over the years have shaken Putin’s hand. Including Mr Verhofstadt himself.

When Europe is under threat, always remember:

Those who talk about our sovereignty are always the first the sell it off ! pic.twitter.com/YqWxcPxqqH

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) February 22, 2022

Emmanuel Macron

Compared to other old hands listed so far, the President of the French Republic is relatively new to politics. His career only really began when he worked for one of the agencies of the Ministry of Finance in 2004 and served as an adviser to President François Hollande since 2006. But the only post he was ever elected to was that of the president, in 2017.

Mr Macron’s relationship with Putin is a complicated one. To his credit, Macron had, during a meeting with Putin in 2017, called Russia Today television and the Sputnik web portal, “organs of influence and propaganda, of lying propaganda”. He has also ordered airstrikes against Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

On the other hand, prior to the 45th G7 summit in Biarritz in 2019, he hosted Putin and said that “Russia fully belongs within a Europe of values.” His opinion on the subject may have evolved since then.

President Macron has also been critical of NATO, calling for the restructuring of Europe’s security system into one less reliant on the US. “What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO,” he said in November 2019 in an interview given to The Independent. NATO Secretary-General and even Mr Macron’s close ally, Chancellor Merkel, were shocked by the assessment, the latter even calling Macron’s statement “drastic words”. This was in contrast to the reaction of the Kremlin. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson called them “truthful words”.

And perhaps most controversially, he defended the selling of French-manufactured weapons to Russia, which occurred between 2014 and 2020, so after the illegal annexation of Crimea. While it is true that the decision was originally made by the Hollande administration, President Macron did not immediately put a stop to the arms trade.

It seems that the ability to freely trade with Russia is very important to the French leader. Back in February 2020, during a visit to Poland, Macron stated that it was “a major error to distance ourselves from a part of Europe that we don’t feel comfortable about.” The fact that many countries are not comfortable with Russia due to its aggressive policies appears to have eluded him. The fact that France, positioned on the other side of Europe and far away from Russia, may have been a contributing factor.

Many French companies were involved in business operations in Russia, such as Renault (owner of AvtoVAZ), which is partly owned by the French government. The AvtoVaz plants were only shut down due to an embargo on electronics needed to assemble cars produced there. Decathlon, Auchan, and LeroyMerlin continue to operate there in spite of the war. Back in the day he said that the sanctions were inefficient, and that they “have changed absolutely nothing in Russia — I am not proposing at all to lift them, I am just stating this.” Well, that much has definitely proven true. The question is whether the correct course of action would not have been applying more sanctions, something that European countries were in the end forced to do, but it is happening only now, after the invasion of Ukraine.

And more recently, just two weeks before the Russian forces attacked Ukraine, Macron attended a meeting with Putin, following which he said that “there is no security for Europeans if there is no security for Russia”, which is basically the repetition of the Russian narrative, according to which Russia’s aggressive moves just prior to the invasion and the demands for “security guarantees” were merely a response to a threat supposedly caused by NATO.

President Macron has made numerous phone calls to Putin following the escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian hostilities to a full-scale invasion. His frequent contacts with Putin and attempts at diplomacy have even invited mockery. Macron’s attempts to broker peace have also been criticised by some politicians, including the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who, when commenting on the French President for his efforts, asked whether he would also negotiate with Hitler. This prompted the French head of state to lash out against the Polish PM, not only accusing him of trying to interfere in French elections on behalf of Marine Le Pen, but also of being an antisemite and homophobe.

According to President Macron, following the revelation of war crimes perpetrated on Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and its vicinity, he is no longer in direct contact with Vladimir Putin. He has also joined the calls for an embargo on Russian crude oil, although, notably, not on natural gas. But just as the call for an embargo on one strategic energy resource the sale of which is filling the Kremlin’s coffers is blunted by the refusal to give up another one, he has been rather coy when it comes to calling a spade a spade.

“So far, it has been established that war crimes were committed by the Russian army and that it is now necessary to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” Macron said during an interview given to France 2 television channel on April 13. As he said “I am very careful with some terms [genocide] these days,” he added. “I’m not sure the escalation of words is helping the cause right now.”

Fortunately for Mr Macron, who is running for re-election (the second round of the French presidential election will take place on April 24), his reluctance to call the genocide Russians are perpetrating against Ukrainians a genocide is still probably not as jarring as Ms Le Pen’s statements about Crimea belonging within the Russian sphere of influence.

Nicolas Sarkozy

And finally, on a brief note, the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Mr Sarkozy was one of the western leaders who helped negotiate a cease-fire during the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008 (officially: “peace enforcement”). The Kremlin agreed to halt its invasion of its southern neighbour, once they have achieved their military goals, that is the conquest of South Ossetia. So perhaps giving Sarkozy too much credit for his role in the cessation of hostilities would be a bit of a stretch.

But the issue is not Mr Sarkozy’s role in brokering a cease-fire, but rather what followed. Both Georgia and Ukraine, which already saw the writing on the wall, attempted to apply for NATO membership. These attempts were blocked by several Western leaders, including then-President Nicolas Sarkozy and aforementioned Angela Merkel.

In a speech on April 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Mr Sarkozy (as well as Angela Merkel) to visit Bucha, the site of the Russian-perpetrated massacre. He said that while he does not blame anyone except Russia for the aggression on Ukraine, he insisted the two former leaders “see tortured Ukrainians with their own eyes”, so that they can understand what the concession policy to Russia has led to 14 years later.



