Some Ukrainians return home from Poland for Orthodox Easter

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have left Poland for Ukraine to spend their Easter holidays at home, a Polish deputy interior minister has said.

In the last two days, on Thursday and Friday, more Ukrainians left Poland than came to Poland, for the first time since Russia attacked Ukraine, Paweł Szefernaker said on Saturday.

Over 19,900 refugees from Ukraine entered Poland on Thursday while more than 23,600 left for home, he said.

On Friday, the difference widened even more with 17,752 Ukrainians arriving in Poland, and 23,833 heading back to their country, according to Szefernaker.

Some of these people returned to their homes, their families for Easter, he added.

He also said that many of the Ukrainians returning for Easter said they did not know whether they would stay at home or return back to Poland as it depended on the ongoing war developments.

On Saturday, the Border Guard (SG) said that Poland had accepted over 2.9 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started.