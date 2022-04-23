Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem

Orthodox Christian worshippers celebrated Easter’s Holy Fire ceremony on Saturday, April 23, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

The Holy Fire is considered a miracle occurring every year on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter Sunday. At exactly 2 p.m. local time every year, a sunbeam is believed to shine through the window in the ceiling of the church and light a lamp placed in what is believed to be Jesus Christ’s tomb.

During this year’s celebration, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, entered the small structure which encloses the tomb, lit several candles with the holy fire, and passed them on to worshippers inside the church.

Traditionally, an olive lamp lit by the “Holy Fire” is transferred soon after the ceremony to the West Bank town of Bethlehem, revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, and then to other cities and countries. Also this year, hundreds of Palestinian Christians packed the narrow streets of Bethlehem on Holy Saturday, as the light travelled to the town.