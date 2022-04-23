Polish WWII research institute in Berlin documents Ukraine war crimes

The Berlin branch of the Pilecki Institute, a Polish institution dedicated to researching 20th-century history including Nazi crimes in World War II, is tapping that experience to collect testimonies from refugees about possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The Pilecki Institute, named after a Polish cavalry officer who during World War II volunteered to be detained at Auschwitz to document the situation in the concentration camp, said it had started its own initiative to document war crimes through interviews with refugees. Since more than 369,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been registered in Germany, as the Interior Ministry data showed on Friday, the institute’s branch in Berlin has begun a gathering witness accounts among the Ukrainian war refugees.

“We are collecting all witness reports about war crimes in Ukraine relying on the experience we have as an institution that normally deals with … the voices of victims of World War II,” Mateusz Fałkowski, deputy head of the institute, told Reuters.

The witness interviews start by asking for a short written description of the witness’ own situation during the war and then follow up with questions about specific events at certain places and times. “For example, what happened on a specific day and in this place, so in Mariupol, Kherson or in other places. Where they were and what they saw exactly,” Fałkowski said.

The crimes documented range from the destruction of civilian infrastructure or monuments to sexual violence or other war crimes, Fałkowski said, adding that the questionnaire was created with the help of legal professionals to ensure the data originated from it is legally relevant after the war. “That means, scientifically speaking, we’re building an archive of oral history,” he said.

“I hope that Ukraine will not be forgotten. The hope is that (people in the West) … will remember … if they have the opportunity to rely on these interviews, materials and documents,” Fałkowski said.

The institute, located within walking distance from Berlin’s Holocaust memorial at the heart of the German capital, also collects clothing and medical aid to be packed and sent to Ukraine.