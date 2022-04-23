Poland to launch “Stop Russia now!’ campaign across Europe

"Our partners in Western and Southern Europe would like to return to normalcy too soon," Morawiecki said, adding that there could be no restoration of standard relations with Moscow.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish government will launch a European media campaign under the slogan ‘Stop Russia now!’ to raise public awareness of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has announced.

Hoardings with the slogan will be placed in a number of European cities and the campaign will be reinforced in social media, Morawiecki said at a press conference at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Saturday.

The prime minister said that the Russian President Vladimir Putin “has prepared a special operation of war crimes and genocide” and Poland wanted the campaign to be “a cry of those who have been brutally murdered in the streets of (Ukrainian) towns and cities.”

Morawiecki went on to say that the news of atrocities in Ukraine had had a short-lived effect in Europe.

“Today hoardings will be sent to various cities in Europe and the initiative will be reinforced in social media,” Morawiecki said. “I will also travel to Germany and other countries to continue to remind people about the horrible things happening in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian and international prosecutors have been gathering evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine which will later be used in international courts. There have been numerous reports of extrajudicial killings, torture, rape and abduction committed by the Russian army since its invasion of Ukraine started on February 24.