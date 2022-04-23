Orthodox Easter under Russian shelling

Orthodox Easter in Ukraine goes into the most important part of the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection that is connected with beautiful traditional customs. A strict fast applies until Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the country is under constant attacks from the Russian army.

Many Ukrainian refugees have to celebrate this year’s Easter abroad, away from Ukrainian men fighting for freedom. But, their hope in this special time is sustained and elevated through sharing religious spaces and premises like many Catholic Churches in Poland.

Easter weekend in #Ukraine. people stand stand as one in prayer for #Ukraine, victory and peace. Each person also praying that #Russia shows at least a glimpse of humanity and holds off attacks over these sacred days pic.twitter.com/fiLOIg9yw8

— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 22, 2022

The beginning of Easter celebrations starts in Ukraine a week before the main ceremony that is taking place on Saturday and Sunday this year. Orthodox Christians and believers of other Eastern rites, including Greek Catholics, celebrate this year’s feast of the Holy Saturday on the 23rd of April. Believers visit symbolic tombs representing Christ’s grave, and the clergy consecrate food and commute to places where there are no Orthodox churches.

There is also a beautiful custom of decorating eggs with beeswax and dye. It is an iconic symbol of Easter in Ukraine, but also in Poland.

🇺🇦🇱🇹 Designer from Lithuania Laimės Kūdikis believes that this year's Easter eggs should look like this Easter cake is designed to be …

Photos: LaimesKudikis pic.twitter.com/aVB8f4SBWw

— The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) April 23, 2022

Wladimir Klitschko, the brother of Kyiv’s mayor and former boxing heavyweight champion of the world, described a lack of respect for Ukrainian civilians by Russians, even during the Orthodox Easter celebration time.

“It is horrifying just stories of people, children, women, men, elderly getting murdered, raped and this is just continuing … it’s just another day, the story has not changed at all.” The former heavyweight champion said.

According to Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky around 120,000 civilians are still blocked from leaving the besieged city of Mariupol with many going hungry this Easter.