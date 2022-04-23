World Bank earmarks billions for aid to countries affected by war in UA

Over the next 15 months, the World Bank will commit USD 170 bn to the countries with low GDPs, whose economies have been affected by the war in Ukraine, reported the Ukrinform agency on Saturday.

This is the largest aid package of its kind for developing countries that has been approved by the World Bank so far. By the end of June, “countries facing economic challenges resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine” will receive USD 50 bn,” announced the Bank.

The war has paralysed food exports from Ukraine, which resulted in rapid price hikes of food products around the world. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two countries that are key producers of grains, may result in a food crisis in Africa, South America and the Middle East.

On Friday, during his visit to Washington, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal participated in a meeting focused on aid for Ukraine, organised by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In March, the World Bank approved USD 723 bn in credits and grants for Ukraine.