Huge cave-in at Zofiówka mine in south-west Poland

Ten miners are trapped underground at Zofiówka mine, located in Jastrzębie Zdrój, south-west Poland, after a significant cave-in caused by a methane explosion.

On Saturday morning, at 3:45 CEST (UTC+2) “a huge high-energy shock” occurred at the mine, reported the Polish national tv station TVP Info. As a result, communication with 10 miners has been lost.

The JSW Group, which owns the Zofiówka mine, announced that there were 52 miners underground at the time of the accident, 42 of them have managed to evacuate on their own. Communication has been lost with 10 miners.

A search and rescue operation, carried out by 6 teams, including 30 emergency responders, is currently underway.

This is the second significant mining accident in Poland occurring in the past several days. Early on Wednesday morning, five men – four miners and a rescuer – were killed in blasts at the Pniowek mine, which is also owned by the JSW Group.