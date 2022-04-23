Help Without Borders: 22.04

Watch the latest episode of TVP World’s Help Without Borders – a show dedicated to the refugees from Ukraine, to learn about their stories, the volunteers, charities, and organisations providing humanitarian assistance.

This episode’s guests were Krzysztof Kogut, Marketing Director of Done Deliveries and Marcin Choiński, Director of the Akeda Foundation. These organisations are at the forefront of cooperation between NGOs and private sector companies helping Ukrainian refugees.

Don Deliveries is a transportation company cooperating with 5,000 carriers around Europe, specialising in express deliveries. Together with the Akeda Foundation, the firm started a programme called “Carriers for Ukraine”, helping Ukrainian drivers and their families.

“We started our cooperation a few weeks ago because we realised that in Poland we have almost 300,000 drivers, 100,000 of whom are Ukrainian drivers, so it’s a lot. And we know that 70 percent of these 100,000 drivers withdrew to Ukraine to fight for their country, so we decided to help them,” the Marketing Director of Done Deliveries said.

According to the Director of the Akeda Foundation, every person in need of help has individual needs. Some people need food, others just need a place to stay. “Of course, we support them with organising all essential documents in Poland, IDs, we are supporting those people with finding, for example, places in the kindergarten or in schools. So it’s a really extended list of activities,” he stated.

Mr Choiński added that besides volunteers the foundation also has to hire people fluent in Polish and Ukrainian which is why funds are needed.

“I think that there are other areas, there are other companies, who hire Ukrainian people and I think that it’s now if somebody from such a company is watching this interview with us, I think that we can be a spark for other companies to think of cooperation with NGOs because in NGOs we are ready to help,” he concluded.

To support the “Carriers for Ukraine” programme click here for further information.