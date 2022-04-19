LIVE: 56th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues, the aim of the new Russian offensive is to take full control of two Ukrainian provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, which since 2014 have been partially controlled by Russian-backed rebels. In the southeast of the country, Mariupol remains a Ukrainian stronghold and a thorn in the Russians’ side.

00:23 CEST

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the situation in Mariupol remains “as tough as possible”, as Russia urged Ukrainians in the besieged port to lay down arms.

Speaking during a nightly video address, Zelenskiy condemned Moscow for blocking “any attempts to organise humanitarian corridors and save people.”

00:00 CEST

Apple has removed the TikTok app from the AppStore for users in #Russia

Already downloaded applications continue to work. Previously, #TikTok blocked the ability for users from Russia to upload videos. pic.twitter.com/fUVOdLcNNw

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2022

00:00 CEST

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the USD 800 million one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday.