Ukraine has received aircraft parts: Pentagon spokesman

Some countries have provided Ukraine with additional aircraft parts, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“They have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size,” said Kirby, stressing that the US has not delivered entire aircraft to Ukraine. He added that the spare parts provided by the allies would help Ukrainians repair their immobilised tanks and planes.

The Pentagon spokesman has not revealed any more details on the subject.

