Japan will increase loans to Ukraine to USD 300 million

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated on Tuesday that his country would increase financial loans to Ukraine from previously offered USD 100 million to USD 300 million, informed the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese government also pledged earlier on Tuesday to provide Ukraine with protective NBC masks and suits to be used against nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, as well as drones for surveillance purposes.

#JMOD decided to newly provide NBC suits, NBC masks and Drones to Ukrainian government. The fight of Ukrainians to defend their country still continues so that JMOD will continue our utmost support. For #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Ge5YjawYOM

— Japan Ministry of Defense/Self-Defense Forces (@ModJapan_en) April 19, 2022