World News 19.04: war in Ukraine and international support, Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemorations

Ukraine continues to resist against Russian agression, western leaders discuss support for Ukraine, and Poland commemorates the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against Nazi German occupiers.

Russia launches an offensive in the Donbas

Russia has launched its offensive in Donbas region in Eastern Ukraine. The move was long-anticipated since Russia withdrew its invasion forces from the vicinity of Kyiv, in the north of the country. The aim of the “Battle of Donbas,” as Ukrainians call it, is to take full control of two Ukrainian provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, since 2014 partially controlled by separatists. In the southeast of the country, Mariupol remains a Ukrainian stronghold and a thorn in the Russians’ side.

Russian invasion in the Donbas and its poor odds

Russia’s offensive in Donbas raises the question: are the Russians capable of succeeding after having suffered so many dismal defeats and massive losses in this war? TVP World reached out to experts to give our viewers their assessment.

A paramedic’s heroism

As even the soldiers took cover, one of the medical workers stayed with his patient.

Warsaw commemorates the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Warsaw is a singular example in which the civilian population rose up against the German Nazi occupation twice. Before the uprising by the Polis resistance in August 1944, the Jews imprisoned in the ghetto set up by the occupiers took up arms to defy those, who thought they could be led to the slaughter like lambs.

Polish Prime Minister in Lviv

Poland is helping Ukraine in many different ways. Polish humanitarian and military aid have been delivered to Ukraine since the first day of the invasion by Russia. Poland has takenook in some 2.8 million Ukrainians since the war started, but the country also provides assistance to internally displaced persons.

Leaders of western countries meet to discuss Ukraine

President Joe Biden has held a teleconference with his NATO and EU allies to discuss the current situation concerning the war of invasion Russia is waging against the neighbouring Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda, told the reporters of what the world leaders have talked about, and how they intend to support Ukraine and stop Russia.

World update

The Netherlands will supply heavy military equipment to Ukraine, Greece seizes a Russian tanker, and China makes a move to expand into the Pacific.

UK PM Johnson apologises for Covid bungle

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to the parliament for breaking the covid pandemic restrictions. Johnson was fined by the police for holding informal parties during the lockdown in June of 2020.

Children and war

The lives of thousands of Ukrainian children have been turned upside down as a result of the war in their country. Although their homes and playgrounds have been replaced by bunkers and cold stone walls, many still try to find rays of sunshine amidst their murky circumstances.