European Commission accepts Polish fertiliser subsidy scheme

The European Commission has approved Poland’s EUR 836 million (PLN 3.9 billion) subsidy scheme for farmers active in Poland who have been hit by fertiliser price hikes. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework designed to support the EU economy in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eligible for payouts will be farmers active in Poland who have been affected by fertiliser price hikes caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and related economic sanctions.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the scheme’s beneficiaries will be able to receive per-hectare subsidies in the form of direct grants of up to EUR 107 (PLN 500) for arable land and up to EUR 53.5 (PLN 250) for grazing land and green areas. The aid will be capped at the amount corresponding to 50 hectares – it will not exceed EUR 35,000 per beneficiary.

The Commission said the payouts should reach beneficiaries at the latest by December 31, 2022.

