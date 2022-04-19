World leaders support stricter sanctions on Russia, president says

Andrzej Duda said after the talks that there was increasing agreement for the current sanctions on Moscow to be extended over oil and gas, and expressed hope that this will happen soon.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

More and more world leaders see the need to impose stricter sanctions on Russia, especially an embargo on imports of hydrocarbons, Poland’s president said after online talks with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Nato, EU and G7 countries.

Hosted by Biden, the talks centred on support for Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia, and further sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its recent attack on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

“We all hope there will be agreement to really tighten these sanctions. And indeed, there seems to be more and more determination here – more and more leaders are speaking about sanctioning gas and oil,” Duda said.

Duda also referred to allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, and said the international community was strongly determined to bring their perpetrators to account, especially Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the country’s leadership. He added that the conference participants also debated the prosecution of the officers and regular soldiers who actually committed the crimes.

Duda said he also told the participants about his last visit to Ukraine and his talks with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I told them how the situation looks at the moment, and what we are doing to monitor developments,” Duda recounted. He added that he also presented the Ukrainian side’s predictions regarding the Russian campaign in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Duda stressed that the conference participants were well aware Ukraine was in dire need of help in face of the attack on the two regions. “There were a number of declarations of further aid for Ukraine, both humanitarian and material. This Ukraine can most certainly await,” he said.