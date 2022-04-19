Polish President discusses Ukraine, Russian aggression, with Western leaders

During a teleconference initiated by US President Biden, Polish President Duda related his visit to Ukraine last week and discussed how to provide further assistance to Ukraine.

During Tuesday’s teleconference between US President Joe Biden, other NATO leaders, as well as leaders of EU and G7 countries, Polish President Andrzej Duda briefed the assembled heads of states and governments on his recent visit to Ukraine and his talks with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the online meeting, the leaders discussed support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. President Duda also briefed his fellow leaders on his visit to the places where Russian invasion forces have committed mass murders of Ukrainian civilians, such as Bucha, Irpin, and Borodyanka. He also stated the current status of the exhumation and investigation efforts.

The President of Poland paid a state visit to Kyiv on April 13, together with the heads of state of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, which is Poland’s fellow NATO and EU members. Mr. Duda stressed that their visit was the last face-to-face visit of western leaders with the Ukrainian President. Following the visit of the presidents of Poland of the Baltic states, as well as the sinking of the Moskva, a cruiser that served as the flagship of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, Russian aggressors, have begun deliberately targeting railway infrastructure to impede such meetings in the future.

During a press conference that followed the meeting, the President of Poland said that other leaders are aware of the need to provide Ukraine further support, including humanitarian aid, especially in the face of the recent renewed Russian offensive in Eastern Ukraine. He also said that the Ukrainian intelligence as well as the intelligence agencies of NATO countries have closely monitored the movements of Russian forces and that they had no doubt that the offensive would occur.

Regarding sanctions against Russia, he told the reporters that there is “a growing determination” among his fellow leaders. President Duda said that an increasing number of them are beginning to raise the matter of imposing sanctions on Russian energy exports, such as crude oil and natural gas, which are the main source of the Kremlin’s revenue.

Regarding the atrocities perpetrated by the invaders in Ukraine, he said that Russia must be made accountable for the war crimes perpetrated in Ukraine “decidedly and decisively”, adding that not only the leaders must face justice, but also the officers and the rank-and-file soldiers. “There must be an awareness [among Russian soldiers] that crimes will be prosecuted,” said President Duda.

“If Russia is victorious, it will continue attacking. It will not be satisfied with its gains in Ukraine, it will not satisfy its imperial ambitions, and will likely attack further countries,” said the President of Poland.

He affirmed that the largest NATO and EU countries stand united in condemning Russian aggression. He stated that one way to show solidarity with the international community is to boycott any international meetings, in which Russia is participating, e.g. G20 summits, to effectively turn Russia into an international pariah.