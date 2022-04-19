EC accepts Polish fertiliser subsidy scheme

Eligible for the payouts will be farmers affected by fertiliser price hikes caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and related economic sanctions.

Lech Muszyński/PAP

The European Commission has approved Poland’s EUR 836-million subsidy scheme for farmers hit by rising fertiliser prices.

The Commission said on Tuesday that the scheme’s beneficiaries will be able to receive per-hectare subsidies up to EUR 107 for arable land and up to EUR 53.5 for grazing land and green areas.

Eligible for the payouts will be farmers affected by fertiliser price hikes caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and related economic sanctions.

The Commission said the payouts should reach beneficiaries at the latest by December 31 of this year.