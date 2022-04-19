Ruling party continues to hold lead, poll shows

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), would secure 30 percent of the vote if elections were held this April and would be followed by its main rival, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), on 26 percent, a poll has found.

In the Kantar Public poll published on Tuesday, just three other parties would cross the 5-percent threshold required for parliamentary representation.

They include the centre-right Poland 2050 with 9-percent support, The Left with 8 percent and the far-right Confederation with 6 percent.

Compared to a similar survey carried out by Kantar in March, The Left and Confederation added 1 percentage point each, while KO shed one percentage point. Support for PiS remained unchanged.

Sixty-eight percent of the respondents said they would go to the polls while 19 percent said they would not and 13 percent could not say.

Kantar ran the survey on a group of 979 adult Poles on April 8-13, 2022.