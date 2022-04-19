Polish Defence Minister to visit US Defence Secretary

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak will visit Washington on Wednesday and meet with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin to discuss military cooperation between the countries, informed the Polish Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. Minister Błaszczak’s visit to the US is scheduled for April 20–22.

According to the Polish Ministry of Defence, Minister Błaszczak and Defence Secretary Austin will talk about military cooperation, the security of NATO’s eastern flank and the presence of US troops in Poland. Minister Błaszczak will also meet with representatives of the US weapons industry.

W dniach 20-22 kwietnia br. minister @mblaszczak będzie przebywał z wizytą w Stanach Zjednoczonych🇺🇸.

W programie wizyty m. in. spotkanie z sekretarzem obrony USA Lloydem J. Austinem.

Poland’s Ministry of Defence has emphasised that since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US had sent an additional 5,000 soldiers of the elite 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army to southeastern Poland to support NATO’s eastern flank. Currently, more than 10,000 US soldiers in total are now stationed in Poland. The US has also relocated two Patriot missile batteries to Poland. The ministry has pointed out that in recent years Poland had signed several pivotal modernisation contracts with the US, thanks to which the Polish Army would soon receive the most technologically advanced military equipment such as F-35 aircraft, Patriot missiles, Himars artillery rocket systems and Abrams tanks.