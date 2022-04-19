Determined resistance of Mariupol’s Ukrainian defenders

The main stronghold of the Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol is the Azovstal metallurgical combine plant. Despite the Russians taking control of large sectors of the city, civilians continue to be targeted by the invaders.

The Azovstal plant stronghold is defended, among others, by the volunteer Azov regiment, and several days ago received reinforcement from the 36th Independent Marine Infantry Brigade, which managed to break through to them. But according to Ukrainian Pravda, apart from the soldiers defending what is the last large Ukrainian stronghold in the city, many civilians, including women and children, have sought shelter there as well.

According to the Ukrinform agency, the Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted a phone conversation between a Russian platoon commander and his wife, in which he details what is the invader’s plan for the defenders of the Azovstal stronghold.

“We are waiting for ‘surprises’ from Russia… Each weighing three tonnes and dropped from the sky. They told us to raze everything to the ground… The lieutenant colonel came and said: ‘you’ll feel it and you’ll hear it [when it drops]’.”

The soldier’s wife inquired him about the civilian population. He responded that anyone who wanted already left, and those that stayed are either “patriots or very smart”. The last remark may be a bit puzzling initially, but considering the atrocities that Russian invading forces are already known to have committed in Bucha, as well as the fact that Ukrainian civilians are being forcibly deported to Russia, it becomes much easier to interpret.

Latest update: On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 19, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, in command of the Russian invasion forces besieging Mariupol, announced that Russians will open a “humanitarian corridor” to allow the evacuation of people trapped in the Azovstal plant, including the combatants.

Mizintsev, known as the “Butcher of Mariupol”, has previously made similar offers, but often instead of allowing the civilians to cross to safety, they have been sent into “filtration camps”. He is also responsible for ordering the bombardment and distraction of a theatre building in Mariupol, during which as many as 300 of the 1,300 people sheltering there have been killed, as well as numerous other war crimes.

The civilians’ situation

According to Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, Russian invasion forces have permitted the civilians to return to the Livoberezhnyi district to allow them to gather their personal belongings. But as he said the Russians are still “chaotically shelling the residential part of Livoberezhnyi district”.

They have also made the civilians put on white armbands, ostensibly to show that they are not Ukrainian irregulars, but because white armbands are also now worn by the Russian troops (at the beginning of the conflict they were red), this puts civilians at risk of being mistaken by a Russian soldier from afar and get shot by their soldiers.

Mariupol has been under siege since early March and is subject to relentless bombardment. Only about 120,000 of the city’s pre-war population of 430,000 remain in Mariupol. They have become effectively trapped, as the Russian forces either refuse to create humanitarian corridors or target the infrastructure necessary for evacuation. Over 20,000 people are reported to have been killed in Mariupol, and these are considered conservative estimates.

The Russian side has previously announced on Friday, April 16, that beginning Monday, April 18, it will seal off the city and prevent further evacuation. According to reports, all men are being detained and interrogated, and between 5 and 10 pct. are not released home afterward.

Capturing Mariupol is a key objective for the Russian invaders. It will allow them to secure a land bridge that connects the occupied peninsula of Crimea with the separatist and pro-Russian Donetsk and Luhansk Republics, as well as the internationally recognised territory of the Russian Federation. The landbridge had already been effectively established since Russians control a wide stretch of Mariupol’s backcountry, but the continued resistance of the city forces them to pledge large forces to besiege the city, which explains the savage bombardment of anything that may provide the city’s remaining population with shelter and anything that can serve as a stronghold for Ukrainian soldiers.