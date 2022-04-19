Female leaders of EU parliaments to visit Polish-Ukrainian border

The Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Elżbieta Witek and heads of several other EU parliaments will visit Dorohusk on the Polish-Ukrainian border and hold several meetings devoted to the situation of Ukrainian refugees at Polish reception and humanitarian aid centres.

On Wednesday morning, Marshal of the Polish Sejm (lower house of the Parliament) Elżbieta Witek and female leaders of the parliaments of several EU countries – Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, and Spain – as well as Second Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk and Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, will visit the Polish-Ukrainian border-crossing in Dorohusk to meet with representatives of the Polish Border Guard.

Next, the delegation will travel to a reception point in the southeastern city of Chełm and hold a press conference.

In the afternoon, the delegation will visit the PTAK Humanitarian Aid Centre in Nadarzyn near Warsaw.

The meetings will start with a working lunch at the seat of the Polish Sejm in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.