Poland ready to take in and treat at least 10,000 Ukrainian wounded

Mykola Kalyeniak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that Poland is ready to provide hospital treatment to at least 10,000 injured Ukrainian soldiers.

He also said that Polish clinics all over the country are already treating several dozen wounded Ukrainian troops.

Morawiecki made the statement on Tuesday during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv where he visited a town of container homes for internally displaced refugees from eastern Ukraine.

“We will be doing our best to take in and treat all injured soldiers from Ukraine. Our hospitals are ready,” Morwiecki said.