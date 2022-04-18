Medvedchuk asks to be exchanged for inhabitants of besieged city

Vikor Medvedchuk, Putin’s personal friend, who has been charged with treason and attempting to evade justice, asked to be exchanged for the safety of the residents of the Russian-besieged Mariupol.

In a video shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a one-time pro-Russian politician, Ukrainian oligarch, and a personal friend of Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, made an appeal to be exchanged for the defenders and inhabitants of Mariupol, which continues to be besieged by the Russian invasion forces.

Whether Putin values his friend enough to spare the people trapped by his troops in Mariupol further misery and suffering, is up for debate. But the SBU has used the recording of Medvedchuk’s appeal to highlight the tragic situation of the people of Mariupol.

In the recording, Medvedchuk describes the ongoing situation in Mariupol as “one of the greatest humanitarian catastrophes”. He says that “the invaders are bombarding civilians, blockading the access of humanitarian aid to the city, forcibly deporting Ukrainians to Russian territory, and are destroying the city on purpose”. Medvedchuk also added that some 120,000 civilians are trapped in Mariupol.

Tragic situation of Mariupol’s civilians

Taking into consideration that Medvedchuk is a prisoner, the sincerity of the appeal, or even the willingness of the disgraced former politician to make it, is questionable, However, what is not debatable is the suffering of the people of Mariupol is indeed of great magnitude. This will only be exasperated by the fact that the humanitarian corridors are closed. The Russians have also announced that they intend to detain all males who still remain in the city.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, about 20,000 civilians have been killed in the city since the Russian aggression began. Russian aggressors are also deporting Ukrainian civilians and transporting them into Russian Federation’s territory. Olha Skrypnyk, the head of the Crimean Human Rights Group, said that Russian soldiers have forcibly taken 150 children, 100 of whom are sick or wounded and hospitalised.

A further 16 children have been kidnapped from a nearby town that served as a holiday resort before the war. In most cases, the children were taken without their parents, said Mr. Andriushchenko.

He said that while some of the children were orphaned as a result of the Russian aggression, they had legal guardians or were wards of the state. Andriushchenko said that the children were most likely taken to Donetsk.

Mass deportations to Russia

According to Lydmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Ombudsman for Human Rights, Russians may have already deported as many 808,000 people, including 153,000, from Ukraine and taken them to the territory of the Russian Federation. She said that the information comes from Russian media, sourcing high-ranking Kremlin officials. Putin’s regime intends to portray the deportations as an act of “humanitarian relief” or “evacuation”, and the narrative is that the people of Eastern and Southern Ukraine, who are mostly Russian speakers have thereby been “saved” by the invading forces.

Ms. Denisova also said that she has received information from Russian volunteers who saw three camps occupied by Ukrainian detainees, located in the Penza Region, south of Moscow. The volunteers state that one of the camps holds 400 people, mainly women, and 147 children, including babies.

“Our citizens are in a very tough situation and despondent; they have no clothes, food, or hygiene products, as they were taken from Mariupol, straight from the shelter in which they were hiding,” Denisova said.