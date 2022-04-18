LOT launches two new routes from Polish capital

The flights to Cairo will be operated by Embraer 190 planes five times a week.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Polish national air carrier PLL LOT will soon launch two new routes from Warsaw to Egypt and Kosovo.

“From May 31, LOT passengers will be able to travel from Warsaw Chopin Airport to the capital of Egypt. The flights to Cairo will be operated by Embraer 190 planes five times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays,” LOT wrote in a press release.

The flights from Warsaw to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, will be launched on June 6, and will be operated by Embraer 195 planes four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The State Treasury has a 69.3-percent stake in LOT, 30.7 percent of shares are owned by the Polish Aviation Group.