Ruling party enjoys strong lead in opinion poll

Tomasz Gzell/PAP
Poland’s governing party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), is supported by 39 percent of respondents, far ahead of its main rival, the centrist Civic Coalition, on 24.4 percent, a poll has found.
The grassroots centre-right Poland 2050 party would secure 9.1 percent of the vote, according to an Estymator poll for the right-wing dorzeczy.pl website published on Monday.
The three other parties that would enter parliament include the Left on 8.5 percent, the far-right Confederation on 8.3 percent and the pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party with support at 6.6 percent.
No other party would not cross the 5 percent threshold required for parliamentary representation.
The estimated turnout was 57 percent.
Estymator carried out the poll on a sample of 1,053 adult Poles on April 12-14, 2022.
