World News 17.04: war in Ukraine, Easter around the World

War continues to rage in Ukraine, Christians around the world celebrate Easter, while a COVID-19 breakout occurs in the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Christians celebrate Easter

Christians around the world are celebrating Easter. As a part of his Easter address, Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, appealed for peace in Ukraine.

Battle for the East of Ukraine

The defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine stand fast. The suburbs of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have been hit by enemy fire once again, as Russian forces seek to retaliate for the recent setbacks.

Life returns to Kyiv

Residents return to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. But the city is still far from safe, and the piercing sound of air raid sirens is still the city’s residents’ daily bread.

President Zelensky warns of Russian nuclear threat

President Zelensky has warned that as the Russians grow more desperate to achieve some, any victory, they may use weapons of mass destructions, e.g. nuclear weapons. He appealed for more weapons to be supplied by the international community, to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself.

EU enforces ban against Russian, Belarusian transit

Under the latest regulations, the deadline for Russian and Belarusian vehicles to leave EU territory passed this Saturday at midnight. Hoping to evade the effect of sanctions, drivers have formed massive lines at border crossings in order to avoid the goods carried from being seized.

Finland prepares to fend off Russian threat

The Finnish Defence Minister said that his country is preparing for an international escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war. The country is contemplating NATO membership and abandoning the policy of neutrality.

Shanghai under lockdown

The Chinese city of Shanghai is seeing increasing numbers of new cases of Covid. The city is now under strict lockdown, with increasing worries that China’s resurgent coronavirus epidemic could bring about major economic woes.

Flooding in South Africa

A series of devastating floods have left hundreds of South Africans dead and thousands displaced in what the authorities have called the greatest natural disaster in the country’s history. Thirteen thousand people are believed to have lost their homes.

Shooting in Pittsburgh, PA

Two people dead, 11 were injured, following a shooting at a party in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A number of individuals also sustained injuries when jumping out of windows in order to escape. As many as 200 people are believed to have been present at the event, many of them underage.

Three tonnes of cocaine seized from drug traffickers

Spanish police officers have seized a fishing boat off the Canary Islands that was carrying nearly three tonnes of cocaine, reportedly worth EUR 50 mln. Five members of the crew have been arrested.

Tanker sinks off the coast of Tunisia

A commercial tanker carrying one thousand tonnes of fuel sank off the coast of Tunisia. The Tunisian navy rescued all seven crew members. However, local fishermen are now deeply concerned that an environmental disaster could ensue.

Easter-egg throwing contest

Everyone knows the Easter tradition of egg hunting, but there is a place in Germany, where the local residents amuse themselves by throwing Easter eggs instead.