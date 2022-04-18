Russian ‘journalist’ cannot tell Ukrainian and Polish languages apart

Russian propagandist and correspondent in Ukraine, Aleksandr Sladkov, proudly displays a weapon captured from the Ukrainians; although he has trouble figuring out where it came from.

Aleksandr Sladkov serves as the war correspondent for Rossiya 1, part of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK). Obviously the term “war” is prohibited by the Kremlin when referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the term “special military operation” is to be used instead. Whatever Mr. Sladkov calls himself, he is very proud to present his viewers with captured Ukrainian military equipment.

“Interesting. The Americans wrote [instructions] in Ukrainian using the Latin alphabet,” he says in the video. Then he begins to translate the instructions on how to use the one-shot anti-tank grenade launcher that are on the weapon. In spite of some trouble incurred by having to translate from Ukrainian written using Latin letters, he appears to do a fairly decent job.

“[It’s] American,” he says, once he is done, and then proudly proclaims that “[i]t was yours, now it’s ours!”

Most of the instructions, which come with illustrations, are written in letters too small to make out. That is until the camera pans over to a yellow sticker with black lettering that reads “TU TRZYMAĆ RĘKĄ”. Which is Polish for “Hold with [your] hand here”.

bMr. Sladkov thought it was a US-supplied weapon with instructions written in Ukrainian using the Latin alphabet, when it is in fact a RPG-76 “Komar”, a weapon manufactured in Poland and dating back to the Soviet-era. Poland began to send its surplus of these weapons to Ukraine, following the Russian aggression against the country, which began on February 24.

The video attests not only to Aleksandr Sladkov’s linguistic skills, but also his credibility as a journalist.

The video can be viewed here:

Rosjanie którzy zdobyli Polski RPG-76 Komar czytając Polskie napisy myślą że Amerykanie stworzyli nowy język 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pWoEjF3qqO

— PrawyPopulista 🇵🇱 (@PrawaStronaa) April 17, 2022