Poland accepts over 2.8 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 2.816 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Monday morning.

The SG wrote on Twitter that, on Sunday, Border Guard officers carried out 17,300 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, a drop of 10 percent compared to the previous day.

The Border Guard also said that the number of arrivals by 7:00 a.m. on Monday had reached 3,800 people, down by 9 percent.