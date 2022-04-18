Majority of Poles believe war in Ukraine ‘threat to Poland’s security’:poll

A recent survey by CBOS has shown that 79 percent of Polish citizens feel the war in Ukraine poses a threat to Poland. That figure is down six percentage points month on month, while only 11 percent do not share that fear (down by five percentage points).

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, attacking its neighbour from three sides with overwhelming military forces. What was likely planned to be a swift military operation aimed at toppling the government has turned into a more prolonged conflict, with thousands of casualties on both sides. Furthermore, nearly 2.8 million refugees have already crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland.

2,757,000 people fleeing #Ukraine have entered Poland since the beginning of Russia's aggression against this country.

26,800 people were cleared at the 🇵🇱 border yesterday.#PolandFirstToHelp #solidarityWithUkraine https://t.co/6HIFDfYXiZ

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) April 15, 2022

Public opinion in Poland has been divided in evaluating the level of international assistance for Ukraine. Of those surveyed 50 percent said that the international community had been doing enough to help Ukraine, while 40 percent were of the opposite opinion.

Asked about a ban on imports of Russian energy raw materials, 80 percent voiced their support for a full embargo on Russian crude oil and gas while only nine percent were against.

Regarding NATO’s actions regarding the war in Ukraine, 47 percent perceived it as “too cautious”, 41 percent said they were appropriate, and three percent said they were “too far-reaching”.

According to 68 percent, NATO should give Ukraine offensive weapons such as tanks and combat planes, whilst 17 percent did not agree with this view and 15 percent did not have an opinion.

CBOS ran the mixed-mode survey on March 28-April 7 on a random group of 1,030 Poles.