Most Poles believe war in Ukraine a threat to Poland’s security – poll

According to 68 percent, Nato should give Ukraine offensive weapons such as tanks and combat planes.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

A majority of Poles fear that the war in Ukraine could endanger the security of Poland, a new survey has found.

In all, 79 percent of Poles expressed such an opinion in the recent CBOS survey, down by 6 percentage points month on month, while only 11 percent did not have such a fear (down by 5 percentage points).

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, attacking its neighbour from three sides with overwhelming military forces. What was likely planned to be a swift military operation aimed to topple the government has turned into a more prolonged conflict, with thousands of casualties on both sides and the number of refugees, who have already crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, amounting to nearly 2.8 million.

Public opinion in Poland has been divided as far as its evaluation of international assistance for Ukraine is concerned. Fifty percent said that the international community had been doing enough to help Ukraine while 40 percent were of the opposite opinion.

Asked about a ban on imports of Russian energy raw materials, 80 percent voiced their support for a full embargo on Russian crude oil and gas while only 9 percent were against.

Forty-seven percent described Nato’s actions regarding the war in Ukraine as “too cautious,” 41 percent said they were appropriate, and 3 percent said they were “too far-reaching.”

According to 68 percent, Nato should give Ukraine offensive weapons such as tanks and combat planes. Seventeen percent did not agree with this view and 15 percent did not have an opinion.

CBOS ran the mixed-mode survey on March 28-April 7 on a random group of 1,030 Poles.