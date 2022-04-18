Russian rocket attacks in central, western Ukraine

Authorities in Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions on Monday appealed to residents to remain in shelters as bombs rained from the sky.

Russia launches new offensive in Luhansk Region

Russian forces have launched a new offensive in the Luhansk Region, part of the Donbas sections of which are claimed by separatist pro-Russian…

see more

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, reported in the morning that Russian troops carried out five rocket attacks on the city since the break of dawn. Rescue services went to the site. The circumstances of the attack are being clarified.

Mayor Sadovyi wrote on social media that the attacks were aimed at specific targets. “The relevant services have already left for the site. We are clarifying the details,” he wrote.

Six dead in Lviv



The head of Lviv’s regional state administration, Maksym Kozitsky, called on residents of the region to remain in shelters. He later reported that six people – including a child – had been killed and eight wounded in the attack on the city, which had been relatively safe during the war. Rocket shells fell on military infrastructure facilities, among other targets.

#Lviv one hour ago. At least 5 #Russia missiles hit the Western city. Train station and storage units were targeted. pic.twitter.com/rzMEbcs70z

— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 18, 2022

The Ukrainian state railways said that Russian missiles hit the area near railway facilities in Lviv. “This morning Russian troops shelled Lviv. Several shells fell near railway facilities. There are no casualties among passengers or railway workers… Train traffic in Lviv has resumed, there will be slight train delays. We will restore the damaged infrastructure”

The railway press service assured us that the situation at the Lviv railway station is under control and that passengers were directed to shelter during the shelling.

The vast majority of Russian attacks have shifted to the east of the country, but bombing in the western and central regions of Ukraine is still happening.