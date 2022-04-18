Russia launches new offensive in Luhansk Region

Russian forces have launched a new offensive in the Luhansk Region, part of the Donbas sections of which are claimed by separatist pro-Russian “People’s Republics,” in eastern Ukraine.

The press office of the Luhansk military administration said on Monday that Russians launched an offensive in the Luhansk region in the east of the country. Part of the region, as well as part of the neighbouring Donetsk region, has already been under the control of separatist Luhansk and Donetsk self proclaimed “People’s Republics”.

Earlier in the morning, street fighting was reported in the city of Kreminna. Latest reports indicate the Russian invaders have managed to take control of the area.

In the nearby city of Lysychansk, six policemen were wounded during the shelling of the city hall. Two people were reported killed and four wounded in the shelling of Zolote.

It is reportedly impossible to evacuate civilians from Kreminna. The authorities will attempt to evacuate the population of Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Sieverodonetsk, Hirske, and Popasna.

Following the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine, after their failed attempt to take or encircle Kyiv, numerous reports indicated that the Russian invaders will redeploy them to Eastern Ukraine, where they have made the largest headways. The apparent goal is to gain control over the Luhansk and Donetsk regions within their administrative borders.

🇷🇺 troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country. It will begin in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbas.

The need for embargo on oil supplies from 🇷🇺 is growing every day.

The need for embargo on oil supplies from 🇷🇺 is growing every day.



— UKR Mission to the EU (@UA_EUMission) April 18, 2022

The two breakaway republics that were proclaimed there by pro-Russian separatists claim the entirety of the regions in their administrative borders, so gaining full control of them would enable Russia to organise “referendums” there, as they did in 2014 in Crimea, and possibly illegally annex them into the Russian Federation.