Ukrainian refugees celebrate Easter in Tallinn

Ukrainian refugees are eager to seek out a chink of light while their country is under attack from the Russians. For Ukrainian Catholics, Easter is a perfect opportunity to rediscover some hope. The Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Estonia is committed to helping those who have fled from the threat of war.

Easter mass is a chance for many Ukrainian refugees to regain some faith and optimism in the face of the horrors taking place in their home country. “They often recall happy times in Ukraine,” says Father Roman who, along with other priests from the Greek-Catholic community in Tallinn is engaged in helping refugees, both physically and spiritually.

“Most of those who have come here are looking for ways to return,” explains Father Roman, adding: “This means that when peace arrives, most will return to Ukraine immediately.” His local church is organising a number of social projects devoted to Ukrainian refugees, such as Sunday School.

Many Ukrainians turn to faith as they worry for their friends and families left behind in the war-torn country. The message of Christ’s resurrection is bringing hope, especially to those who lost their loved ones to Russian bullets.