Spanish police seize 2.9 tonnes of cocaine on fishing boat

The Spanish police and the customs office reported on Sunday that they confiscated 2.9 tonnes of cocaine reportedly worth more than EUR 50 mln.

The police boarded the fishing vessel off the Canary Islands on April 13 and arrested five members of the crew, a joint news release issued on Sunday by Spain’s Interior Ministry and the Guardia Civil police said.

The vessel was stopped by the Spanish coast guard in waters south of the Spanish archipelago and escorted to Las Palmas in Gran Canaria on Saturday, April 16. Video footage released by police showed officers removing sacks of cocaine hidden in the fishing boat’s fuel tank.

Spanish local newspaper El Dia had earlier reported that police had seized at least two tonnes of cocaine, estimated to have a street value of EUR 50 mln. The joint police and customs office news release, however, did not specify the value of the seized drugs.

