Presidential couple extend Easter wishes

This year’s Easter is different. Many Ukrainians who fled their Russia-invaded country found shelter in Polish households. We hope that the kindness and warmth shown to them will be present at the Easter table as well, bringing them relief and consolation, said the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, extending their Easter wishes.

“Let this Easter be the time of hope, relaxation and comfort. Let the family atmosphere of these days give you more strength,” they said.

The presidential couple stressed the vital role of the Polish Easter traditions.

“It is thanks to them that we can preserve the intergenerational bond, recall good memories and bring our children joy,” they stated.

Andrzej Duda and Agata Kornhauser-Duda also thanked the uniformed services protecting Poland, as well as social activists and volunteers who help people who are in dire situations.

“Ladies and gentlemen, once again we want to extend our best wishes. Happy Easter! We wish you all the best,” they concluded.