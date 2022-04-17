Russia mobilises forces in East Ukraine, prepares for landing: report

The Russian army is mobilising more units and preparing for a landing assault, informed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a daily report published on Sunday on social media. According to the report, Russia is sending units from Kursk, Bryansk and Voronezh provinces to Ukraine, and preparing a landing of the 810th and 155th naval infantry brigades. No further details have been revealed.

Ukraine’s General Staff informed that pro-Russian separatists from the Transnistria region had recently inspected the combat readiness of their three mechanised brigades. According to the Ukrainian report, the tests allegedly carried out with the involvement of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) determined that the units were not prepared to engage in combat.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukraine had repelled ten Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the last 24 hours. The Ukrainian troops destroyed 15 Russian tanks, 24 armoured units, ten vehicles and three enemy artillery systems. The partial blocking of Kharkiv and the shelling of the city’s residential areas, as well as airstrikes on Mariupol continue. Ukraine’s General Staff issued a warning concerning missile attacks near Chernihiv and Sumy. According to the report, the Russian forces have a lot of ammunition but are running low on other supplies. A lack of rotations, damaged equipment and the poor quality of food and fuel have led to growing discontent among the Russian troops.

The Russians continue to relocate combat equipment from Belarus to eastern Ukraine, tweeted the British Defence Ministry on Sunday. It is headed towards Kharkiv and Severdonetsk, among other places. The Russian artillery is still attacking the Ukrainian positions in the east of the country as part of preparations for an offensive. The Ministry warned that despite the Russian army’s presence in the east, the ultimate goal of the Russian operation had not changed – Russia wants Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic aspirations and submit to Russian domination in the region.

