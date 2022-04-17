Egg-cellent: the fantastic traditions of a Polish Easter

In Poland the Easter traditions come rich, thick and fast.

Kalbar/TFN

In Poland the Easter traditions come rich, thick and fast. From the blessing of baskets of food to pouring water over women, the country boasts a glorious mix of traditions that set the Easter holiday apart from all others.

Many of the traditions, such as Śmigus-Dyngus, which involves soaking women on Easter Monday, and egg painting have their roots and influences in pagan times. But nearly all of them are now closely bound to Christianity. Families, will, for example, take a small basket containing eggs, bread, sausage and salt and pepper to church to be blessed.

The food from the basket will take centre place on the dining table come Easter Sunday for the traditional breakfast, a table-stressing affair of piles of food—many of them cold cuts of meat and sausage—and bowls of żurek soup.

Rounding things off come cakes such as babka, a sweet yeast cake, and mazurek, a flat tart-like creation, decorated with dried fruit.

Easter baskets are blessed at a church.Kalbar/TFN

The baskets normally contain eggs, bread, sausage, salt, pepper and a sugar lamb.Kalbar/TFN

Artur Reszko/PAP

Egg painting, common in Slavic culture, is thought to date back thousands of years. Michał Zieliński/PAP

A mazurek cake is one of the Easter staples.Kalbar/TFN

An Easter procession starts early.Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

Although church going is on the decline in Poland Easter sees them overflowing with worshippers.Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

Kalbar/TFN

In contrast to Christmas, Easter in Poland is something of a meat feast. Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

One of the centre-pieces of the Easter feast is babka, a sweet yeast cake.Kalbar/TFN

Chałka, a sweet bread roll, is another food popular on the Easter table.Kalbar/TFN

All of us at The First News wish you a Happy Easter! Kalbar/TFN