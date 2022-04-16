World News 16.04: Fights for Mariupol, safe astronaut landing, flood in Africa

The war in Ukraine continues. The Russian Defence Ministry claims the country had taken complete control over Mariupol’s Ilyich steel and iron plant. Meanwhile, Three Chinese astronauts who took part in the Shenzhou-13 space mission have safely landed back on Earth.

Fighting for Mariupol

Ukrainian forces continue to fight against Russian invaders in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russian warplanes and missiles struck targets in Lviv, Kyiv and Kharkiv. The Russian Defence Ministry claims the country had taken complete control over Mariupol’s Ilyich steel and iron plant – one of the two major industrial facilities where the city’s defenders had taken a stand against the invading Russians. As many civilians are still trapped in the city, Mariupol remains a site of a humanitarian disaster.

Zelenskyy’s address

The sinking of the Moskva, a powerful Russian missile cruiser that served as the lynchpin of its Black Sea operations, has been one of the most audacious successes of the Ukrainian military in the course of the war. In the wake of this both tactical and symbolic triumph, President Zelenskyy addressed his country’s valiant defenders, praising their efforts but also warning them that the road to victory remains a long one.

Ukrainians celebrate Easter

Ukrainian refugees look for any bit of light they can hold on to while their country is under attack from the Russians. For Ukrainian Catholics, Easter is a perfect opportunity to find some hope again. The Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Estonia is committed to helping those who fled from the threat of war.

Trucks queuing to leave the EU

Russian and Belarusian trucks that have been covered by the most recent EU package of sanctions, including a ban on entry to the European Union, are now lining up to depart the EU territory before the sanctions take effect at midnight on April 16. This led to the formation of massive waiting lines, since failing to comply with the deadline will lead to severe penalties.

Easter wishes from the Polish PM

In an address to the people of Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wished everyone a happy Easter, filled with hope, kindness and compassion. His words came at a highly unusual time for Poland, which has welcomed millions of Ukrainians escaping from the horrors of war. The warm welcome and ample support they received from the Poles is admired the world over.

Embassies reopening

France and Italy have made the decision to re-open their embassies in Kyiv following the pullback of Russian troops from the area. The two countries have joined the increasingly larger number of states that are returning their diplomats to Ukraine.

Easter solidarity with Ukraine

A certain Spanish village has changed its name to ‘Ukraine’ for the duration of the Holy Week as a sign of solidarity with Ukrainians. Even the village’s streets have been renamed to honour Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Odessa and Mariupol.

Easter traffic crisis

The UK is facing a traffic crisis as thousands of trucks have taken up the main motorway to Dover. Many people are now unable to easily leave the country for the Easter holidays due to the traffic congestion.

Safe astronaut landing

Three Chinese astronauts who took part in the Shenzhou-13 space mission have safely landed back on Earth. The mission was China’s eighth manned space flight and the longest space mission the country carried out in its history.

Macron’s rally

In a rally in the southern city of Marseille, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to make France the “first great nation” to stop using oil, coal and gas as energy sources. Meanwhile, calls for more urgent cessation of hydrocarbon imports from Russia continue to appear as the war in Ukraine rages on, raising frequent questions as to the attitude of both Macron and his rival Marine Le Pen towards Putin’s Russia.

Catastrophe in South Africa

A series of devastating floods have left hundreds of South Africans dead and thousands displaced in what the authorities have called the greatest natural disaster in the country’s history. Emergency and relief efforts have been launched as the government warns that adverse weather conditions are likely to continue.

Taiwan tensions

China has organised military drills near Taiwan in response to a visit of American Congress officials to the island nation. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked concerns over Beijing possibly pulling the trigger on a large-scale military campaign to conquer Taiwan, especially since Russia and China have recently tightened their cooperation.