Pro-Russian politician, friend of Putin, officially indicted by Ukrainian court

Ukrainian oligarch, pro-Russian politician, and a close friend of Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, had been indicted by a court in Lviv, Western Ukraine, after attempting to flee the country.

Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian oligarch and one-time politician, who served as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine under Leonid Kuchma, and later founded a pro-Russian party, had been indicted by a court in Lviv on Saturday, April 16.

Medvedchuk, who is a personal friend of Vladimir Putin, has been under house arrest since May 2019. He was suspected of treason and of attempting to steal resources from Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula in the south of the country, which had been illegally annexed by Russia back in 2014. Later charges of supporting terrorism and of dealing in coal extracted in the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

On February 26, on the third day of Russian invasion, Ukrainian police failed to find Medvedchuk in the place were he was supposed to remain under house arrest. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on April 12, that Medvedchuk has been detained. Ivan Bakanov, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said that Medvedchuk was caught wearing a Ukrainian soldiers uniform while he was trying to reach the Ukraine’s border with Transnistria, a Russian-supported breakaway republic that is officially recognised as a part of Moldova. After reaching Transnistria, Medvedchuk was supposed to be extracted by a squad sent to pick him up by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

Following his detention, the Ukrainian treasury seized the assets belonging to Medvedchuk and Oksana Marchenko, his third wife. The list of assets seized contains 154 entries, including homes, flats, parcels of land, cars, and a yacht.