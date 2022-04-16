Auto parts sanctions cause Russian car owners to pay double for repairs

More and more sectors of the Russian economy are feeling the pinch of sanctions brought on by the conflict with Ukraine. As Western countries have stopped sending auto parts to Russia, the cost of spare parts and car insurance have been on the rise, leaving some car owners facing potential safety hazards.

The supply of car parts in Russia is beginning to run out. In addition to higher oil prices, car owners in the country have another thing to worry about now.

Since its invasion of Ukraine, manufacturers from the US, Europe and Australia have stopped shipping auto parts to Russia.

“The first problem is that prices went up. Some prices of car parts doubled or more. I am talking about original parts that cannot be replaced,” said Jan Heitseer, deputy head of the National Automobile Union.

According to the Russian Statistics Agency, about 3 in every 10 people in Russia own a car. A much greater percentage of people have a driving license. Many of them are seeing a rise in car servicing fees. And with a shortage of spare parts, there are concerns that many vehicles may no longer be actually roadworthy.

Unapproved accessories banned

Some people have considered installing refurbished parts in order to keep going on the road or to simply save money. That increases the chances of traffic accidents. In order to avoid risks, the Bank of Russia has ordered a ban on the use of unapproved accessories.

“Of course, we will be in danger because we do not know if these refurbished parts still work. Maybe professionals can tell. But there can be a lot of invisible damage. For example, a heat radiator may look fine, but is already broken inside,” Mr Heitseer pointed out.

Facing high inflation and a Russian economy on track to contract by more than 10 percent this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that despite repeated sanctions imposed by the Western countries, Russia was capable of finding an alternative.

“We count a lot on the spare parts from China, India, Brazil, and other countries… so at the moment, the government, the central bank and other agencies are negotiating the extension and enlargement of the export and import operations with these countries,” Igor Yurgens, the head of All-Russian Insurance Association, said.