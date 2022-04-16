Czech Rep will not stop sending Soviet-era military gear to Ukraine: FM

The Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský, said his country will not dignify Russia’s demands regarding the cessation of arms deliveries to Ukraine by his country with a response.

Russia has sent a diplomatic note to the Czech Republic, claiming that any supplying of Soviet-manufactured military equipment to third parties without the approval of Russia is prohibited. Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský informed the press that his department intends to ignore the Russian demands and will leave it unanswered, since, as he said, “it is nonsense.” He stressed that there was not a provision prohibiting the re-export of Soviet-era equipment, and that the claim is simply “Russian lies, meant to stop our support of Ukraine.”

The Czech Republic still has some military equipment manufactured in the former Soviet Union, as the country (prior to 1993 a part of Czechoslovakia), was a Soviet satellite state and member of the USSR dominated Warsaw Pact during the Cold War.

The Czech Republic is currently a member of NATO, and just like many other members of the alliance, has been sending support to Ukraine in the form of weapons and other military materiel. The help sent by the Czech Republic amounted to the worth of EUR 45 mln by April 6. Czech Ministry of Defence ceased publishing information about the specifics of what they are sending to Ukraine, citing security reasons.

Earlier during the week, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned the US and other western countries that further supplying of weapons to Ukraine fuels the conflict and may lead to “unforeseen consequences”. Minister Lipavský also revealed that at the beginning of March, the Russian ambassador told the Czech Deputy Foreign Minister, Russia is expecting that western arms convoys may become target of terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine. Lipavský said that he interprets this as a Russian threat of attempting to conduct acts of sabotage.