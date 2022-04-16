Spanish town renamed ‘Ukraine’ for Holy Week as sign of solidarity

Over Holy Week, a peaceful white-walled town in southern Spain changed its name to Ukraine in solidarity with those caught up in the conflict more than 4,000km away.

At the roundabout at the entrance to the over 7,100 inhabitants town east of Seville, the war-torn country’s name replaced Fuentes de Andalucia and the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine was painted alongside.

The Cities of Kyiv, Odessa and Mariupol replaced the names of the usual streets.

The Spanish village of Fuentes de Andalucía (Seville, Andalusia) changes its name to Ucrania for a few days.

The street names now bear the names of some of the most bombed cities: Kuiv, Mariupol or Kharkiv. With a description of the suffering in the cities concerned. pic.twitter.com/m3fe1HkT4V

— #StandWithUkraine; Путин = военный преступник (@daHawkeyeCaller) April 15, 2022

“The main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine but also about where countries are at war in current times,” Francisco Martinez, the town’s mayor, told Reuters as he stood on the City of Kyiv street.

He said the name change was more than a gesture and had prompted villagers to raise EUR 3,500 within two days towards a planned refugee centre. The town also intends to offer homes to up to 25 refugees.

Rafael Osuna, 68, a pensioner, said he would take a Ukrainian couple into his house as he lives alone.

“As I live alone and have a big house I would invite a Ukrainian couple to stay with me for a time or as long as I could have them in my house,” he said.