France, Italy re-open their embassies in Kyiv

Embassies of France and Italy, which have temporarily moved their diplomats to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, have re-opened in the Ukrainian capital.

French and Italian Embassies in Kyiv re-opened on Saturday, April 16. The announcement was made late the previous night. The two countries have temporarily moved their embassies to Lviv, in Western Ukraine, early in March, to keep their diplomats out of harm’s way after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24.

Italian ambassador, Pier Francesco Zazo, pledged to work towards trying to achieve the cessation of hostilities. The head of Italian diplomacy, Minister Luigi Di Maio, gave an interview to radio RAI on Friday, reminding the listeners that “we were among the last of the diplomatic corps to leave Kyiv, and are among the first to return”. He said that the Italian embassy in the Ukrainian capital will be fully operational at the beginning of next week.

In an interview for French BFM TV, France’s ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Poncins, said that “[i]t was obviously a very moving moment for me and my colleagues, we have left Kyiv seven weeks ago,” adding that they “didn’t know whether [they] will ever return”.

Several top-ranking politicians have already visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the number has only increased since Russian invaders were forced to withdraw from the area after taking heavy losses in the failed attempt to take or at least besiege the Ukrainian capital.

Following the sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flag ship Moskva and the visit of Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to Kyiv, both of which occurred earlier this week, Russians began targeting Ukrainian railway infrastructure on Saturday, April 16, in order to impede further diplomatic visits from western leaders..

